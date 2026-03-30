West Indies fined 10 per cent match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Australia

St Kitts, March 30 (IANS) West Indies have been fined 10 per cent match fee for maintain a slow over-rate during their first women’s ODI against Australia, held on Friday. Captain Hayley Matthews pled guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, with the ICC saying there was no need for a formal hearing.

“The sanction was imposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after the hosts were ruled out to be two overs short of the target, with time allowances taken into consideration.

“On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Candace La Borde, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Maria Abbott leveled the charge,” said the ICC in its statement on Monday.

The first game saw Australia emerge victorious over the West Indies by 103 runs, courtesy of a strong all-round display by the visitors. Australia currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after beating the West Indies by 90 runs on Sunday.

Returning to the side after recovering from a quad niggle, Beth Mooney anchored the innings with 65 off 104 balls after early wickets left Tahlia McGrath-led Australia vulnerable. Phoebe Litchfield (46) and Georgia Wareham (39) added runs before Nicola Carey (30) and Alana King (26) lifted the total to 269/7. Hayley led the West Indies bowling attack by picking three wickets.

West Indies began brightly in pursuit of 270, with Hayley (45) and Qiana Joseph (29) leading the reply. But once Hayley fell, the chase collapsed for the West Indies as Australia’s spinners tightened the screws as the hosts were bowled out for 179 in 46 overs. Georgia and Ashleigh Gardner took three wickets each while Alana King had one scalp against her name.

--IANS

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