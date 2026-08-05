August 05, 2026 11:13 AM हिंदी

West Delhi Lions cruise to 5-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz

West Delhi Lions cruise to 5-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) West Delhi Lions registered a convincing five-wicket victory over South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Lions produced an excellent all-round performance, first bowling South Delhi Superstarz out for 160 in 19.5 overs before comfortably chasing down the target.

South Delhi Superstarz never managed to build any significant partnerships as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The batting line-up struggled to find momentum, with the Lions' bowlers maintaining tight lines throughout the innings.

A late counterattack from Vision Panchal gave the Superstarz something to fight for. He played a quick cameo of 24 off just 12 balls, helping his side reach the 160-run mark.

Mayank Gusain was the standout performer with the ball, producing a sensational spell of 3/13 in his four overs. Nitish Rana also made an impact with figures of 1/30, while experienced pacer Kulwant Khejroliya chipped in with two wickets for 31 runs in his four-over spell.

Chasing 161, West Delhi Lions also had a shaky start as they slipped to 26/2 inside the powerplay. However, Nitish Rana and Krish Yadav steadied the innings with a valuable 58-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rana led from the front with a composed 32 off 25 balls before being dismissed. Although the Lions lost a few more wickets in the middle overs, they remained in control of the chase.

Ayush Doseja then played a crucial innings under pressure, scoring a well-made 44 off 27 deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving. He received good support from Mayank Gusain, who capped off a memorable all-round performance by remaining unbeaten on 19 off just 10 balls.

Gusain guided West Delhi Lions home with ease as they completed the chase with five wickets in hand.

--IANS

bc/

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