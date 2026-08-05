Anupam Kher celebrates Boman Irani as 'Khurana Saab' after ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ wrap up

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) As Boman Irani wrapped up his portion as Khurana Saab for the upcoming installment of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, veteran actor Anupam Kher reflected on their off-screen friendship and said that he can make every scene richer.

Anupam first shared a video from the wrap of the film and wrote: “FILM WRAP FOR KHURANA SAAB! Last night was the film wrap for my dear friend, #BomanIrani, on #KhoslaKaGhosla2! What can one possibly say about a man who seems to have it all? Talent, humility, generosity, wit, and a heart that is always larger than life.”

He added: “Our relationship in the film couldn’t be more different from our relationship off screen. In the film, he is the intimidating, ruthless and unforgettable #KhuranaSaab. In real life, he is one of the warmest, kindest and most generous friends one could ask for.”

Anupam said that working with Boman is always a joyous ride.

“His understanding of cinema, his preparation, his attention to detail and his ability to make every scene richer are simply extraordinary. Even between takes, whether we were discussing films, life or playing world building or a game of chess, every moment with him was a joy.”

“Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is bigger in every way!! The scale is bigger, the emotions are bigger, the stakes are higher… and yes, so is Khurana Saab! Thank you, Boman, for bringing your brilliance to the screen and your friendship to my life. It’s always a privilege to share the frame with you. See you on the sets of #KhoslaKaGhosla3! Jai Ho! Lots of love.”

Khosla Ka Ghosla first released in 2006 with the comedy drama film directed by Dibakar Banerjee, in his directorial debut. Along with Anupam and Boman actors Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in the lead roles.

The story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla (Kher), a middle-class Delhiite and his family's attempt to reclaim their land which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

--IANS

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