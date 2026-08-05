August 05, 2026 11:10 AM हिंदी

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha unveiled by Colo Colo

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha unveiled by Colo Colo

Santiago, Aug 5 (IANS) Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was unveiled by Chilean club Colo Colo after helping his country reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockouts and being voted the tournament's best goalkeeper by fans.

Vozinha arrived as a free agent after parting ways with Portuguese second-division side Chaves in June. The 40-year-old passed a medical before concluding paperwork at Colo-Colo's Santiago headquarters.

His move to Colo-Colo was announced in July but was delayed by visa problems and personal issues.

The 40-year-old, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, was introduced at a news conference at Monumental David Arellano Stadium in Santiago before dozens of media representatives, reports Xinhua.

"I expected something big, because we are talking about Colo Colo, a club with great history, but I did not expect so many people," Vozinha said. "I am happy to be received by so many people. I have to thank the whole universe, God and everyone."

The goalkeeper, who most recently played for Portuguese second-tier side G.D. Chaves, said he already felt fulfilled regardless of what happened after the World Cup.

"I started playing professionally at 25. I come from a very small country, with very few opportunities, almost none," he said. "I represent the Cape Verdean people, who work hard and never give up. For me, representing that is very rewarding."

Colo-Colo completed the signing of Cabo Verde international goalkeeper Vozinha for the rest of Chile's 2026 domestic season on Monday.

Colo Colo is Chile's most successful club and the country's only Copa Libertadores winner, having lifted South America's premier club competition in 1991. The Santiago-based side leads the Chilean Primera Division with 42 points from 17 matches, 12 points clear of second-placed Universidad de Chile.

--IANS

bc/

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