Thakur Anoop Singh to late Pradeep Rawat: Off camera you’ve only been an inspiration to fight with life’s battles

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) As veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his performances in films such as 'Lagaan' and 'Ghajini', passed away aged 74 after battling cancer, his onscreen son Thakur Anoop Singh penned a note for the late star and said that off the camera he has only been an inspiration to fight with life’s battles.

Thakur Anoop Singh shared a photograph with Pradeep Rawat from the sets of their shows. The two worked in Achari America Yatra and Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

“Pradeep Rawat sir, I’ve had the greatest privilege of working with this fine artist. From watching you play Ashwatthama as a child in 1990, to growing up watching you as Ghajini to playing your son in Achari America Yatra or your enemy in Dharmarakshak Chh. Sambhaji Maharaj, off the camera you have only been a guiding light and an inspiration to fight with life’s battles.”

“Those who know you know what a journey you have had & i shall always cherish our memories and learning’s from you! You lived like a lion, now rest in peace. Thank you for entertaining the world. Om shanti,” he captioned the picture.

His wife and son Vikramaditya survive Pradeep Rawat. The news of the actor's passing was shared by his longtime colleague, actor Yashpal Sharma.

Yashpal, who was also a part of 'Lagaan', paid a heartfelt tribute to Pradeep Rawat through an emotional social media post that read, “Pradeep Rawat Our Gajini Deva of Lagaan RIP (sic)”.

Talking about his career, during his tenure spanning more than 3 decades, Pradeep Rawat had worked in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

He made his acting debut with the Bollywood movie 'Meri Jung' back in 1985, where he was seen essaying the role of a police inspector.

Some of his other noteworthy projects also include 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Stalin', 'Veeram', '1: Nenokkadine', 'Loukyam', 'Nenu Sailaja', 'Sarrainodu', 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri', 'Aayirathil Iruvar', 'Market Raja MBBS' and 'Miss Match'.

He was last seen in the Hindi film Chhaava,an epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal.

An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

--IANS

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