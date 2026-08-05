Shreya Kalra says being cornered by co-contestants helped her reach the finale

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Shreya Kalra reflected on her reality show journey, claiming that being repeatedly cornered by fellow contestants ultimately worked in her favour and helped her secure a place in the finale.

In the latest episode of “Lock Upp 2”, At Risk contestants Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor named Shreya as the second finalist after Shivangi Joshi.

While having a conversation with her friend Shilpa, Shreya questioned why contestants with prior reality show experience such as Yogesh Rawat failed to realise that isolating one participant could strengthen that person's position in the competition.

“Well, I can understand that Ram has no reality show background, nor does Varun, but Yogesh can’t see what’s happening? Seriously, you have done two reality shows. If I were in that group, I’d still die with the person who is getting cornered,” Shreya said.

She added: “You kept cornering that person and made her the finalist.She reached the finale because of your foolishness. I am not that smart. In the beginning I only wanted to stay for two weeks.”

With the finale just around the corner, the show is currently left with contestants Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi.

Talking about the second edition of Lock Upp, it is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The first edition was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment had 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn the in-game currency required for necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

Shreya Kalra is from Indore. She first appeared on the popular MTV reality show Roadies in 2020. She was a wildcard contestant on the show and was a part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. Shreya appeared in music video 'Zariya Tu' alongside Paras Kalnawat.

--IANS

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