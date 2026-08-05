Erika Eleniak revisits Eddie-Shauni iconic ‘Baywatch’ romance: Some TV couples become more than just characters

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Erika Eleniak, who played Shauni McClain in Baywatch, talked about the show’s most beloved on-screen romances, Eddie Kramer and Shauni McClain. She shared how the couple's natural chemistry and enduring love story continue to resonate with fans decades later.

Baywatch is an American drama television series about lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, and Hawaii, starring David Hasselhoff.

The series focuses on both professional and personal challenges faced by the characters, portrayed by a large rotating cast that includes Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Chokachi, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, and Nicole Eggert.

Erika wrote: “As we continue looking back through my career, we’re jumping slightly forward today to Baywatch @baywatchtv and one of the most loved relationships from the show, Eddie and Shauni.”

“Some television couples become more than just characters. They become part of people’s lives, and for so many of you, Eddie and Shauni were one of those couples.”

She recalled how back in the day, the characters Eddie and Shauni became “two of television’s most popular pinups.”

“Their photographs appeared on posters, in magazines and on bedroom walls around the world. But what made them so memorable was not simply how they looked. It was the connection between the characters and the love story they shared.”

“When Shauni McClain first joined the Baywatch team, she was still finding her confidence as a young lifeguard. Eddie Kramer was dedicated, protective and passionate about his work. Over time, their friendship grew into one of the show’s most memorable romances,” wrote Erika.

“They laughed together, argued, supported one another through difficult moments and always found their way back to each other. I think that is why so many people connected with them. Their relationship was not perfect. It felt real. They cared deeply for one another, faced challenges together and grew side by side.”

She said that one of her favourite parts of playing Shauni was watching her journey with Eddie unfold.

“Their love story developed naturally over time, which made it feel genuine and gave viewers a couple they could truly root for. Eddie and Shauni eventually married and left Los Angeles to begin a new chapter together in Australia. It was a happy ending for two much-loved Baywatch characters,” said Erika.

“Even after all these years, I am amazed by how many of you still tell me that Eddie and Shauni were your favourite Baywatch couple. It means so much that their story has stayed with you.”

--IANS

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