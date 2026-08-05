August 05, 2026 11:10 AM हिंदी

Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati with lingering wrist injury

Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati with lingering wrist injury

Ohio, Aug 5 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz will not defend his Cincinnati Open as the Spaniard has withdrawn from the tournament to recover from a wrist injury.

"Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open," tournament organisers said on Wednesday. "Wishing all the best to our 2025 champion in his recovery process. Can’t wait to welcome you next year!"

Alcaraz last competed in the Barcelona Open in April, shortly after reaching the Monte-Carlo Masters final earlier that month.

The 23-year-old owns a 22-3 record this season according to the ATP Win/Loss Index, and he is the No. 2 player in the ATP Rankings.

Alcaraz began his season on a high, completing the Career Grand Slam by triumphing at the Australian Open. The Melbourne trophy was the last Slam title he had not yet won.

The Cincinnati Open main draw begins on August 13 and runs through August 23.

In May, the world No. 2 Spaniard pulled out of both Wimbledon and the Queen's Club Championships while he was recovering from a persistent right wrist injury.

He had already pulled out of the Italian Open in Rome as well as the French Open, where he had been due to defend the title he won in dramatic fashion last season.

At the 2026 Laureus Awards earlier this year, where he was named Sportsman of the Year, Alcaraz appeared wearing a brace on his right wrist, further fuelling doubts over his immediate playing future. He later confirmed that medical evaluations had forced him to step away from competition in order to avoid aggravating the injury.

--IANS

bc/

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