'We're one win away from turning it around': Mainoo backs Man Utd revival after poor start

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo believes one victory could prove to be the turning point in the club's struggling season as the side looks to end its nine-game winless run when it hosts AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

United have endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 season under manager Michael Carrick, collecting just seven points from nine Premier League matches to sit joint 18th in the standings. The team has managed only one win, alongside four draws and four defeats.

Mainoo admitted that the pressure surrounding the club was inevitable following a series of disappointing results but stressed that the squad remained determined to reverse its fortunes.

“Really determined [to right the recent wrongs], [at] a club like Man United, we’re always going to come under scrutiny [with] bad results, but we’re one win away from turning it around,” Mainoo told club media in an interview ahead of the match.

The midfielder also expressed his relief at returning to action after missing four matches due to injury. He made his comeback during United's Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

“It means everything [to be back in action]; it’s tough being away from it and watching the team from the sideline. Just to be back on the pitch, no matter the result, is good, but now we need the wins,” he said.

Mainoo acknowledged the threat posed by Roma, who have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign under manager Gian Piero Gasperini, losing just one of their first 13 matches across all competitions.

However, the United midfielder insisted that his side had enough quality to challenge the Italian outfit and emphasised the importance of collective belief ahead of the crucial encounter.

“They’ve had a really good start to the season, we know they’re dangerous, but we’re also dangerous as well, so we have to have full belief in ourselves, come together as a team and hopefully get the win,” he added.

United's return to the Champions League has also provided the squad with an opportunity to revive its campaign, but Mainoo urged his teammates to remain focused on delivering a strong performance rather than being overwhelmed by the occasion.

“It’s a dream to be back in the Champions League, but now we're just focused on the game. We have to take it as another game; although it’s a big one and an important one for our season, we have to go in there and give a performance,” he said.

--IANS

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