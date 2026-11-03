November 03, 2026 11:57 PM हिंदी

Weightlifting: DPR Korea's Song sets sights on Olympic gold after record-breaking run

DPR Korea's Song sets sights on Olympic gold after record-breaking run in the World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China, on Tuesday. Photo credit: IWF

Ningbo (China), Nov 3 (IANS) DPR Korea's Song Kuk Hyang broke all three women's 69kg world records at the World Weightlifting Championships on Tuesday before declaring her ambition to win gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The 25-year-old lifted 122kg in the snatch and 153kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 275kg, improving the three world records she set at the Asian Games in September by one, one and two kilograms, respectively. Her compatriot Ri Suk took silver with a total of 259kg, while Colombia's Julieth Rodriguez claimed bronze with 245kg.

After completing her final lift, Song slammed the barbell onto the platform before grabbing the DPR Korea flag on her lifting suit and holding it up to the crowd in celebration.

Speaking to Xinhua in a rare interview following her victory, Song credited her coach for helping her achieve the record-breaking performance. "Above all, I want to say a big thank-you to my coach comrade, who has helped me become the holder of all three world records," she said.

With the Ningbo championships marking the start of the qualification process for the Los Angeles Olympics, Song said her focus had already shifted toward winning the sport's biggest prize. "I am training hard at the moment, and I will redouble my efforts to win the Olympic gold medal," she said.

Asked about her immediate plans, Song replied: "To keep up the high-intensity training."

Song overcame an unsuccessful opening snatch attempt at 114kg before setting a world record of 122kg with her final lift. She then lifted 153kg on her second clean-and-jerk attempt before opting to skip her third.

Despite her dominance, Song acknowledged the strength of her international rivals, including those from China, which did not field a competitor in the women's 69kg category. "Chinese athletes are every bit as strong as ours. We will keep taking on not only Chinese athletes but every athlete in the world," she said.

The women's 69kg competition marked DPR Korea's final event at the championships. The country has won every women's 69kg competition it has entered since the introduction of the new weight classes at last year's world championships.

--IANS

bsk/

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