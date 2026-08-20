We wanted Parliament debate on students' issues, where was Cong: BJP hits back at 'back foot' remark

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit back at the Congress over its claim that the Central government was on the "back foot" over the ongoing concerns of students, particularly those related to examination paper leaks and student protests.

The BJP argued that it was the Opposition that prevented a detailed discussion on the issue from taking place during the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The BJP's response came after Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday, claimed that the government was under significant pressure from the Opposition over several major national issues, with examination paper leaks and student agitations being among the key concerns.

"The agitation carried out by the students of this country and the way in which the Government of India has dealt with that agitation, the Congress Working Committee unanimously opined that the sessions held in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were 100 per cent successful for the Opposition parties, and the government was totally on the back foot on that issue. Basically, these educational issues," Venugopal said at a press conference following the CWC meeting.

However, BJP spokesperson T.R. Srinivas strongly rejected the Congress leader's remarks and accused Venugopal of being out of touch with the government's actions and decisions concerning the education sector and students.

Speaking to IANS, Srinivas said, "K.C. Venugopal, in his CWC meeting, said that the government is on the back foot with respect to the students' issue. Oh my God, Venugopal, you are so out of touch with the government's policies and decisions."

The BJP spokesperson pointed out that the government had already taken several steps in response to concerns surrounding examinations and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). He said that the government had even sought accountability from those responsible and had initiated measures aimed at correcting the system.

"If we were so out of sync, then why would we request our honourable former Education Minister to step down, undertake a mid-course correction, revamp the entire NTA, and ensure accountability? Please talk with facts before saying anything," Srinivas said.

He further asserted that students facing difficulties require practical solutions rather than political exploitation of their concerns, arguinthat the BJP was focused on addressing their grievances instead of using their distress for political purposes.

"Students need solutions and not political misappropriation in times of distress. We don't do distress politics, but listen to the students and find solutions," the BJP spokesperson said.

Srinivas also accused the Opposition of failing to utilise the opportunity to raise the student-related issues in Parliament when it had the opportunity to do so during the Monsoon Session.

"We wanted to debate this issue in the Parliament. Where were you then?" he questioned.

Launching a sharp personal attack on the Congress leadership, the BJP leader referred to a protest staged by the Opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, outside the Parliament, carrying toy monkeys.

"Your two monkeys, carrying two other monkeys, were dancing outside the Parliament. Instead of blaming us, think about what you did," he said.

The BJP maintained that the government was willing to discuss the concerns of students and examine shortcomings in the examination system, but alleged that the Opposition chose confrontation and demonstrations instead of allowing a substantive parliamentary debate on the issue.

--IANS

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