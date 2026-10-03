October 03, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

Five Indian nationals rescued from Strait of Hormuz after vessel struck by projectile

Five Indian nationals rescued from Strait of Hormuz as vessel struck by projectile (File Image)

Muscat/New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday confirmed that five Indian nationals on board Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III were successfully rescued after the vessel was struck by a projectile.

“Rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III. We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad,” the MEA stated on X.

Earlier, the Embassy of India in Oman said that it coordinated the rescue of Indian nationals from the vessel and all five nationals have been shifted ashore safely.

“Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance,” the Embassy stated on X.

Last month, one Indian seafarer was killed and 19 others rescued after an attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao off the east coast of Oman. The MEA had strongly condemned the attack.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao off the east coast of Oman. Of the 20 Indian seafarers on board, 19 have been rescued, while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the Indian seafarers. We thank the Omani authorities for their support," the MEA had stated on September 23.

The ministry maintained that continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region were deeply worrisome.

"We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable the early return of peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest," the statement added.

–IANS

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