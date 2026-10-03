Dr Priti Adani hails Odisha's sustainability focus as state releases WII-Adani Foundation Olive Ridley study

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (IANS) The Odisha government on Saturday released the first-year report of a three-year research initiative on Olive Ridley turtles, led by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), in partnership with the Odisha Wildlife Organisation, Dhamra Port Co Ltd (DPCL), a part of Adani Ports, and the Adani Foundation.

Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Minister of State for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, released the report which brought together satellite telemetry, boat-based surveys and shoreline analysis to understand how Olive Ridley turtles used Odisha’s coastal waters and nesting habitats.

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, said that “The Olive Ridley is an important part of Odisha’s natural heritage and protecting it requires a deeper understanding of its journey”.

“We are pleased to support WII’s scientific work and contribute to conservation. The focus of the Odisha government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on sustainability and environmental conservation provides a strong foundation for such pioneering work, and we are pleased to contribute to this effort,” Dr Priti Adani noted.

Dr Abhishek Lakhtakia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adani Foundation, attended the event on behalf of the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group.

The Adani Foundation has been working in Odisha for nearly a decade, with its programmes reaching 283 villages across seven districts. Its work spans education and scholarships, healthcare through wellness centres, mobile medical units and specialised health camps, as well as livelihood programmes supporting farmers, women and young people.

The Foundation has also supported community infrastructure through roads, drinking water, sanitation, and rural electrification initiatives.

Odisha hosts some of the world’s most important Olive Ridley nesting sites, including Gahirmatha in Kendrapara district and Rushikulya in Ganjam district, where mass nesting takes place. Protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the species receives the highest level of legal protection in India.

Dr R Suresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, Department of Endangered Species Management, WII, said the study marks the renewal of satellite tracking of Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha after nearly 15 years.

“The partnership with the Odisha Forest Department, Dhamra Port and the Adani Foundation has enabled us to generate new insights into the movement patterns and habitat use of these turtles. The findings provide a scientific foundation for evidence-based conservation planning. We will continue tracking more turtles to build a stronger dataset that can support management strategies and long-term conservation,” said Kumar.

--IANS

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