'Congratulations to Team India': ICC chairman Jay Shah hails Shreyas Iyer's gold-winning side

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah heaped praise on the Indian men's T20 cricket team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 by beating Pakistan in the final at the Karogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday.

Shah also hailed the Olympic Council of Asia, the participating cricket nations and Japan cricket for organising the event. "Nagoya and Japan have written a proud new chapter in cricket’s history. Congratulations to Team India on a campaign worthy of this moment, and heartfelt thanks to every competing nation, to the Olympic Council of Asia and organisers whose vision brought us here, and to the thousands of fans whose presence reminded us why cricket is so special anywhere in the world," Shah wrote on X.

Shah was present at the ceremony when the three teams were given the medals. India clinched the gold, while Pakistan settled for silver and Sri Lanka clinched the bronze medal.

Abhishek Sharma's breathtaking 61 off 28, Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off 22 and an all-round effort from Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube helped India clinch back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in men's cricket as they beat Pakistan by 19 runs in a thrilling final.

India produced a brilliant, breathless and golden finish after posting 211/6, with Abhishek setting the tone with the fastest fifty by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is before Tilak and Dube provided a late flourish.

But Pakistan were not going down without a fight and were powered by a magnificent 96 off 51 from Hasan Nawaz. But India's spinners and all-rounders held their nerve in a frenzied finish, with Dube taking the wicket of Nawaz on the final ball to end Pakistan's innings at 192 for 6 and sending the Indian players into wild celebrations.

The Indian women's team had also won a gold after beating Sri Lanka in the final.

--IANS

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