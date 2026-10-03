Asian Games: PM Modi celebrates India’s golden run, hails Pranavi and Kumkum

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Pranavi Sharath Urs and Kumkum Anil Mohod for scripting history with gold medals in women’s individual golf and recurve archery, respectively.

Modi described the victories as memorable sporting moments for the nation and extended his best wishes to the athletes and the cricket team for their future endeavours.

"One for the history books! Congratulations to Pranavi Sharath Urs on winning India’s first-ever Gold in Women’s Individual Golf at the Asian Games. Her superb finish has given the nation a sporting moment to remember. May this victory draw more young Indians to the game and inspire them to aim for the very top. Well played and best wishes to Pranavi," PM Modi posted on X.

Pranavi produced a 15-under 265 total over four rounds at Kasugai Country Club East Course to claim the title. She entered the final round with a three-stroke lead and recovered from a triple bogey on the third hole with birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th before finishing the round at even-par 70.

"Gold that will always be remembered. Congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on becoming the first Indian woman to win Recurve Individual Gold at the 2026 Asian Games. Her composure in the decisive shoot-off was particularly outstanding. May she keep aiming higher! Best wishes for her future endeavours," posted PM Modi.

The teenager secured the individual title after a dramatic final against South Korea’s Yejin Oh. The contest was tied at 5-5 after five sets before Kumkum prevailed in the one-arrow shoot-off, responding to Oh’s 8 with a 10.

Her victory also secured an individual quota place for India for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

--IANS

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