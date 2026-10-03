Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia expose gaps in Pakistan's defence commitments

Washington, Oct 3 (IANS) Despite the recent Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has so far refrained from any direct military response under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a report has highlighted.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on September 10 that no military response under the Mecca pact was under discussion, a position that appears at odds with the agreement’s sweeping collective-defence provisions and earlier remarks by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif that the pact would apply if fighting spilled onto Saudi soil, a report in the online magazine ‘American Thinker' detailed.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in Mecca on August 7, pledging to strengthen collective deterrence against acts of aggression. Under the agreement, an armed attack against any one of the signatories would be regarded as an attack against all three.

According to the report, Pakistan has built an increasingly extensive security partnership with Saudi Arabia, signing overlapping defence agreements, securing the second-highest command position in a new maritime coalition, and stationing thousands of troops to the kingdom. It noted that the renewed Houthi attacks are now putting those commitments to the test.

“Three overlapping security commitments now tie Pakistan closely to Saudi Arabia’s defence. The bilateral Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed in September 2025, treats an attack on either country as an attack on both. The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed in August 2026 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, uses similar language for all three states,” the report mentioned.

“Pakistan has described the pact as a tool of collective deterrence. Pakistan has also joined the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition, a 14-country coalition Saudi Arabia launched on July 30 to strengthen the protection of shipping through the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandeb,” it noted.

The report said the 2026 situation is becoming increasingly difficult for Islamabad to sidestep, with Houthi forces also threatening the Bab al-Mandeb, the strategic corridor that Pakistan’s role in the maritime coalition is meant to help protect. Islamabad is therefore facing pressure on three fronts — its bilateral defence pact with Saudi Arabia, the trilateral Mecca Agreement and its senior position in the maritime coalition.

Highlighting the wider implications, it said, “Hence, the question is no longer what Pakistan promised. It is whether Islamabad will act on it.”

--IANS

scor/as