Ravee Gupta on Rohit Roy’s ‘dustbin medium’ remark: I don’t agree with it

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Ravee Gupta reacted to Rohit Roy’s television is a ‘dustbin medium’ remark during an exclusive conversation with IANS. She said that she does not agree with the statement.

However, Ravee added that every profession has its downsides and maybe that is what led to Ravee's comment.

She was asked, "We often see television shows repeating similar storylines across different channels. Recently, Rohit Roy made a statement about the television industry. How do you look at his comment?"

Ravee told IANS that she could never use that word as she really respects her work.

Talking about what Rohit said, she shared, "There must be a point of view. I haven’t read his interview, but I have definitely heard about it. I don’t think he said anything just for sensationalism. He must have had his reasons. He had a perspective, and that is why he said what he said."

"In every profession, there are definitely some negative or disappointing things. Maybe that was the reason behind his comment. But personally, I don’t agree with it," Ravee added.

Jogging your memory, Rohit was asked if the TV industry has become more professional but has less devotion to the craft during his recent appearance on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel.

Answering the question, Rohit had said that television is a 'dustbin medium' with its content easily forgettable.

"This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But, television is a dustbin medium. You watch it today, it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity," he said.

Many from the television industry criticized Rohit for his statement.

--IANS

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