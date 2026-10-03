Asian Games: Deepak Punia wins bronze in 97 kg wrestling, bags second Asian medal

Nagoya, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s Deepak Punia clinched the bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 97 kg wrestling event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Mongolia’s Gankhuyag Ganbaatar by 2-1 in the medal bout here on Saturday.

Deepak, who had won silver in the men’s 86 kg category at the 2023 Asian Games, added another medal to his tally with a composed performance in a cagey, low-scoring contest.

The Indian wrestler secured two early points and managed to hold on to his advantage against Ganbaatar to finish third and add to India’s medal haul in wrestling. Deepak scored two points in the opening period and then defended well despite conceding one in the second to hold on for the win.

Deepak began his campaign with a commanding 12-2 victory over China’s Zhou Junpeng. He then advanced to the semifinals without having to wrestle his quarterfinal, as Hong Kong's Li Wui Fung Vincent failed to appear for the bout.

In the semifinal, Deepak was involved in a closely fought contest against Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Poyonov. The Indian fought hard but eventually went down 8-9, sending him into the bronze-medal bout.

He bounced back strongly to defeat Ganbaatar and finish the competition on the podium.

Deepak’s bronze is only the fifth medal won by an Indian wrestler in the men’s freestyle 97 kg category at the Asian Games across editions.

India’s first medal in the category came through Maruti Mane, who won gold at the 1962 Asian Games. Ganpat Andalkar followed with a silver in the same edition, while Bishwanath Singh won another silver in 1966. Bhim Singh then secured bronze in the 1966 Asian Games.

The bronze also adds to what has been a memorable day for Indian men’s freestyle wrestling at the ongoing Games.

Earlier on Saturday, Aman Sehrawat defeated reigning world champion Han Chong-song of North Korea 11-7 to win gold in the men’s 57 kg category. He became the first Indian to win an Asian Games gold in the 57 kg freestyle division.

Sujeet Kalkal had earlier ended India’s wait for a wrestling gold at the Games by clinching the men’s 65 kg title with a dramatic 10-9 comeback win over Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiyev.

With Aman and Sujeet winning gold and Deepak securing bronze, India have enjoyed a strong showing in men’s freestyle wrestling in Nagoya.

Aman’s gold also marked the first time since 1978 that India have won two gold medals in men’s freestyle wrestling at a single Asian Games.

--IANS

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