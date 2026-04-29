We see ourselves as builders of India’s energy backbone for several decades: Sagar Adani

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Sagar Adani, Executive Director of renewable energy major Adani Green Energy, said on Wednesday that at our core, we see ourselves not just as operators of infrastructure, but as builders of India’s energy backbone for the next several decades.

Addressing the Economist Enterprise ‘Resilient Futures Summit’ here, Sagar Adani said India has seen a clear, consistent and increasingly execution-oriented policy direction.

“From accelerating infrastructure development, to expanding renewable capacity, strengthening transmission networks, and enabling long-term investments - there has been both clarity of intent and continuity of action. And that continuity is a critical enabler of resilience,” he told the gathering.

Sagar Adani further stated that "our Chairman, Gautam Adani, has committed over $100 billion towards the energy transition -- one of the largest private-sector commitments globally".

“But more importantly, this is not a set of isolated investments. It is an integrated strategy. We are building one of the world’s largest renewable energy portfolios. Investing in large-scale energy storage, expanding transmission networks to move power efficiently across the country, and developing green hydrogen ecosystems. Beyond energy, our presence across ports, logistics, airports, and data centres is part of the same vision,” he explained.

Sagar Adani stressed that we must reduce structural dependence on imported energy.

“We must build an energy backbone anchored in resources that are available within the country because electrification is not just more efficient - It is India’s most credible path to long-term stability,” he noted.

He said that resilience is never built in silos; it is built through integrated systems.

“Energy powers industry. Logistics enables trade. Digital infrastructure drives productivity. And when these systems work together, you don’t just create growth - You create durable resilience,” he emphasised.

Because in the end, resilience is not built through intent alone. It is built through execution - through the ability to create infrastructure at scale, at speed, and with purpose, Sagar Adani said.

“And if India gets this right - if we can deliver abundant, affordable, and clean energy at the scale required - we will not just secure our own future. We will not just elevate 1.4 billion people. We will help stabilise the future of the global economy,” he added.

--IANS

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