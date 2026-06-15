Amit Malviya flags Akal Takht’s rebuke of Punjab CM Mann

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya has described the latest pronouncement from the Akal Takht as a “significant development in Punjab’s political and religious landscape.”

In a post on X, Malviya highlighted that the Panj Singh Sahib at Sri Akal Takht Sahib has declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as Panth Virodhi and Guru Virodhi.

The declaration followed remarks earlier in the day by Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who addressed a viral video allegedly showing Bhagwant Mann under the influence of alcohol and sprinkling droplets on photographs of the Guru Sahibs.

According to Gargaj, the video was examined by two prominent laboratories, which reportedly concluded that it was neither fake nor AI‑generated.

In his post, Malviya wrote that such pronouncements are not merely symbolic but can reshape discourse in the state, where religious sentiment and political authority often intersect.

“For millions of Sikhs, reverence towards the Guru Sahibs and Sikh maryada is non‑negotiable. The statements made by the Akal Takht today are therefore likely to have far‑reaching political and social consequences,” he stated.

Earlier, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kewal Singh Dhillon demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the Akal Takht declared him “Guru Dokhi” and “anti-Khalsa Panth” over an objectionable video showing liquor being sprinkled on an image of the Guru Sahibs.

Dhillon said in a statement that when “a person is declared Guru Dokhi and anti-Khalsa Panth by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, it carries serious social and moral consequences. In such circumstances, Sikh ministers and officials serving within the Punjab government may also find themselves in an uncomfortable position.”

He added that this situation could affect the government’s administrative functioning and decision-making processes, which are not in the interest of the border state of Punjab.

He further stated that, considering the seriousness of the matter, Chief Minister Mann should accept moral responsibility and resign from his office.

While Bhagwant Mann’s government has sought to project itself as a champion of governance and reform, the Akal Takht’s intervention introduces a moral and spiritual dimension that could alter public perception.

--IANS

sktr/dan