SIT intensifies probe into Ram Janmabhoomi donation fund irregularities

Ayodhya, June 16 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its probe into alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, conducting a marathon inspection that began at 2:50 p.m. and stretched late into the night.

The three‑member team, formed at the request of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust in response to mounting concerns over financial irregularities, left the Ram Mandir complex at 10:30 p.m. after a detailed review of CCTV footage covering all donation boxes and a close examination of the process of cash removal and counting.

The SIT’s presence in Ayodhya comes in the wake of revelations that donations collected at the temple may have been misappropriated. Over the course of the day, investigators questioned nearly 42 individuals, including officials of the Ram Mandir Trust, bank employees and a large number of sevadars (volunteers).

A special invitee member of the Trust was interrogated for more than two hours, while officials scrutinised documents dating back to 2021 to establish accountability in line with directives issued by the Chief Minister. Sources indicated that the SIT expressed dissatisfaction after uncovering several irregularities during its inspection.

Although no arrests have been confirmed, the team is working closely with the Ram Mandir Trust and the district administration to reconstruct the financial and administrative trail. The Trust itself had initiated an internal inquiry last week, questioning suspects and attempting recovery of funds with informal assistance from local police.

The investigation has drawn widespread attention due to the immense religious and cultural significance of the Ram Mandir. Millions of devotees across the country view the temple as a sacred symbol, and allegations of pilferage of donations have sparked concern.

The SIT’s focus on donation box procedures and financial records, while officials arriving in Ayodhya also worked to redefine the roles and responsibilities of Trust office‑bearers. The SIT has decided to stay overnight in Ayodhya to continue its probe, with further interrogation of suspects and inspection of the Ram Mandir complex scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, a 2004‑batch IAS officer, the team also includes Lucknow Range IG Kiran S, a 2008‑batch IPS officer with experience at the CBI and Interpol, and Neelratan Kumar, Special Secretary in the Finance Department with over 36 years of service.

According to the state government, the Trust sought an impartial inquiry to establish facts and counter what it described as misinformation and attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram Temple. With the probe now in full swing, the findings are expected to have far‑reaching implications for the Trust’s functioning and the administration’s oversight of one of India’s most prominent religious sites.

--IANS

sktr/dan