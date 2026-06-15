Jharkhand T20 League: Ranchi Titans, Chota Nagpur Royals triumph on Day 6

Ranchi, June 16 (IANS) The Ranchi Titans and the Chota Nagpur Royals successfully chased their targets to secure vital victories on Day 6 of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

While the Titans defeated the Santhal Strikers in their encounter, the Royals emerged victorious against the Jamshedpur Steelers.

In the first match of the day, skipper Rajandeep Singh delivered a masterclass in leadership to guide the Ranchi Titans to a spectacular seven-wicket victory over the Santhal Strikers.

Opting to bat first, the Strikers posted a total of 210/8 in their allotted 20 overs, led by opener Vivek Kumar’s blistering knock of 101 off just 44 balls. The Titans' bowling response was spearheaded by Saurabh Shekhar (3/26) and Prince Anurag Murmu (3/30), while Rajandeep chipped in with crucial breakthroughs, returning figures of 2/43 to keep the target within reach.

Chasing 211, the Titans turned the game on its head after a strategic decision saw Satya Setu retired out, bringing the skipper to the crease with 87 runs needed off the final 36 balls. Rajandeep completely dismantled the Strikers' bowling attack, smashing the league’s fastest half-century off just 14 deliveries before finishing unbeaten on a spectacular 70* off 26 balls.

Well-assisted by Shrestha (47*), who anchored the innings, the captain marshalled the chase perfectly to cross the finish line with three balls to spare, earning himself the Player of the Match award.

The second encounter of the day produced equal drama as the Chota Nagpur Royals edged past the Jamshedpur Steelers in a final-over thriller. Batting first, the Steelers posted a competitive total of 178/8 in their 20 overs.

Kumar Deobrat led from the front with a blistering 43 off 16 balls, while Sahil Raj contributed with a vital 36 off 29 balls. A late-order cameo from MD Kounain Quraishi (37* off 18 balls) provided the final flourish. For the Royals, Rahul Rajak was the pick of the bowlers with 3/32, while Suprieyo Chakraborty continued his fine form, claiming 2/28.

In reply, the Chota Nagpur Royals built their chase around a steadying 33 from opener Virat Singh, with Avinash Kumar (26) and Mohit Kumar (25) keeping the scoreboard ticking with vital 20-plus contributions. However, it was the player of the match, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, who turned the match into a winning cause, blasting a quickfire 33 off just 11 balls.

Despite a disciplined bowling effort from Jamshedpur with Anurag Singh Sengar (2/10), MD Kounain Quraishi (2/37), and Aman Kumar Singh (2/44) picking up two wickets apiece, the Royals held their nerve to seal a 2-wicket victory with just one ball remaining.

Both the Ranchi Titans and the Chota Nagpur Royals registered their third victory of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026. While the Koylanchal Super Kings continue to lead the points table with three wins from four matches, the Titans and the Royals are securely placed at second and third, respectively.

The action continues on Tuesday with another exciting double-header. In the afternoon fixture, table-toppers Koylanchal Super Kings will square off against the Santhal Strikers. This will be followed by the evening encounter featuring a highly anticipated clash between the high-flying Ranchi Titans and the Dhanbad Diamonds.

--IANS

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