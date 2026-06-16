June 16, 2026 3:37 AM हिंदी

Bratislava Castle lights up in Tricolour as Slovakia rolls out grand welcome for PM Modi

Bratislava Castle lights up in Tricolour as Slovakia rolls out grand welcome for PM Modi (Photo: @MEAIndia/X)

Bratislava, June 16 (IANS) In a spectacular gesture of warmth and diplomatic significance, the iconic Bratislava Castle was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Slovak capital for the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the visual spectacle on the social media platform X, describing it as a "historic visit celebrated with a touch of history."

The image showed the imposing white castle, perched atop a hill overlooking the Danube River, bathed in saffron, white and green, a rare honour that the Slovak government extended as a mark of the deepening friendship between the two nations.

"A special gesture reflecting the warmth of India-Slovakia friendship," MEA Jaiswal wrote, capturing a moment that diplomats say reflects Bratislava's growing strategic interest in deepening ties with New Delhi.

The Bratislava Castle, where PM Modi held bilateral talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, is no ordinary venue. Its history, much like the India-Slovakia relationship, has witnessed decline, destruction and a determined revival.

Perched on a hill in the Little Carpathians, the castle offers sweeping views of Slovakia, Austria and even Hungary on a clear day. Its origins date back to 3500 BCE, when an acropolis stood on the site. By the 10th century, a stone fortress had been built, and in the 18th century, Empress Maria Theresa transformed it into a magnificent royal Baroque residence.

Today, it houses the Slovak National Museum and serves as the country's most prestigious venue for state functions.

The decision to host PM Modi at this historic site, and to bathe it in India's national colours, is being seen by diplomatic observers as a signal that Slovakia views its relationship with India not as a peripheral engagement but as a partnership with deep historical resonance and future potential.

PM Modi's arrival in Bratislava on Sunday marked a historic milestone: no Indian Prime Minister had set foot in Slovakia since the country became an independent nation on January 1, 1993, following the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

Behind the ceremonial welcome lies a relationship that has been quietly but steadily growing stronger. Bilateral trade crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2024, reaching $1.3 billion. In 2025, it climbed further to $1.8 billion, with Indian exports of $1.52 billion against imports of $284 million.

The Indian diaspora in Slovakia has also grown to approximately 11,000, making it the second-largest expatriate community in the country after Ukrainians. Roughly 500 Indian students are enrolled at universities in Bratislava, Kosice and Nitra, pursuing medicine, engineering and business.

While the illuminated castle and ceremonial welcome made for stunning visuals, diplomatic observers note that PM Modi's visit carries substantial strategic weight.

The two nations have elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, signed a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation, and agreed on a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism.

Slovakia, a NATO member with a sophisticated industrial base and a strategic location at the heart of Europe, has emerged as an increasingly consequential partner for India.

The country has consistently backed India's bid for a permanent seat in a reformed United Nations Security Council and has taken a "constructive approach" to India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

--IANS

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