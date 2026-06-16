PM Modi makes history in Bratislava as India and Slovakia sign key agreements: MEA

Bratislava, June 16 (IANS) In a landmark moment for bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Slovak capital on Monday for the first-ever visit by an Indian head of government since Slovakia's independence in 1993, a historic trip that saw the two nations sign multiple agreements, including a key defence pact.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said that upon his arrival, invited by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, PM Modi was received with full diplomatic honours.

“The significance of the visit was immediately underscored when President Peter Pellegrini conferred the Order of the White Double Cross First Class upon the Indian leader at the Presidential Palace. This decoration, the highest civilian award of the land, has rarely been bestowed upon foreign dignitaries,” he said.

He said that dedicating the award to the people of both nations, PM Modi described the gesture as an honour not just for him but for the 1.4 billion people of India and the "deepening bonds of friendship" between New Delhi and Bratislava.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that this marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has made a bilateral visit to Slovakia.

Briefing the media in Bratislava, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George described the day as "historic," noting that the talks between PM Modi and PM Fico covered the "entire spectrum" of ties.

"Today is a historic day for India and Slovakia relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to Slovakia, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. This is the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993," Mr. George told reporters.

He added that the two Prime Ministers witnessed the exchange of agreements and MoUs signed during the visit. Thereafter, PM Modi met President Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace for talks, and the President also hosted a banquet in honour of the Prime Minister.

"As a special gesture, the President conferred the highest state decoration of Slovakia, Order of the White Double Cross First Class, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his exceptional contribution in building the India-Slovakia relationship. He dedicated the award to the people of India and Slovakia who have contributed to strengthening this partnership," George said.

The two leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, signalling a strategic shift in New Delhi's engagement with Central Europe.

Beyond bilateral trade, the discussions carried significant geopolitical weight. Secretary George confirmed that the two Prime Ministers exchanged detailed views on regional and global flashpoints, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the volatile situation in West Asia.

"The Prime Ministers covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relationships as well as exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the situation in West Asia, the India-EU relationship, among others," George said.

A major driver of the renewed momentum, officials confirmed, is the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was finalised earlier this year.

"The India-EU FTA, which was concluded earlier this year, has generated a new momentum in the relationship between India and the EU... including Slovakia," George said.

The visit yielded tangible outcomes across multiple sectors, with both nations signing several agreements, including a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation to foster partnerships in defence technologies and industrial collaboration.

Other key pacts included an MoU on Digital Technologies and Quantum Communication, a framework for cooperation on Labour Migration to facilitate the mobility of skilled Indian professionals, and an agreement on Audio-visual Creation to boost cultural ties.

In a unique step, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) announced the establishment of its first-ever Chair in Artificial Intelligence, which will be housed at the Technical University of Kosice. The two sides also agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and a Consular Dialogue mechanism to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

--IANS

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