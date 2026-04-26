'We need to resolve our differences': Trump calls for unity after shooting scare

Washington, April 26 (IANS) President Donald Trump used his post-incident remarks after the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner shooting to call for national unity, saying Americans must “resolve our differences” despite rising political tensions and violence.

Addressing reporters at the White House alongside senior law enforcement officials, Trump said the incident briefly brought together a deeply divided political audience.

“We need to resolve our differences, Republicans, Democrats and independents,” he said, adding that the gathering -- attended by political leaders and journalists -- showed a rare moment of cohesion.

“I saw a room that was just totally unified… it was, in one way, very beautiful,” Trump said, describing the reaction inside the venue as the situation unfolded.

The President said the dinner, traditionally a celebration of press freedom and bipartisan engagement, took on a different meaning in the wake of the shooting.

“This was an event dedicated to freedom of speech that was supposed to bring together members of both parties with members of the press, and in a certain way, it did,” he said.

Trump urged Americans to recommit to peaceful political engagement, warning against allowing violence to shape national discourse. “We have to resolve our differences peacefully,” he said.

He said the response inside the ballroom -- where guests took cover before being evacuated -- reflected a broader sense of shared purpose. “There was a tremendous amount of love and coming together,” he said.

The President also framed the incident as part of a larger trend of political violence, both in the United States and globally, but insisted that such threats should not disrupt democratic processes or public life.

“We’re not going to let anybody take over our society. We’re not going to cancel things out,” he said, stressing that public events and institutions must continue despite risks.

Trump said that he plans to reschedule the correspondents’ dinner within 30 days, signalling a determination to move forward quickly. “We’ll do it again… bigger and better,” he said.

He acknowledged the emotional toll of the incident, particularly on the first lady, describing it as “a rather traumatic experience,” but emphasised resilience in the face of such moments.

Trump said the events of the night highlighted both vulnerability and strength within the system. “You saw the very best unite us at a time of uncertainty,” he said.

“Everybody in that room… There was a tremendous amount of coming together,” he said, suggesting that even in moments of crisis, the country could find common ground.

--IANS

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