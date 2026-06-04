Direct attack on cultural freedom in Bangladesh: Rights body on suspension of film screening

Paris, June 4 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the suspension of the scheduled screening of a film in the Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh by the authorities under alleged fundamentalist pressure, warning that the move sets a deeply troubling and dangerous precedent for the country’s cultural sphere.

Expressing grave concern, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that this is “not merely the suspension of a film screening” but constitutes “a direct attack on cultural freedom, free thought, and freedom of expression” in Bangladesh.

The rights body stated that on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Brahmanbaria Film Society had organised a screening of the film “Bonolota Express” on May 30 at Annada Government High School in Brahmanbaria town.

However, following the announcement of the screening, the JMBF said a campaign opposing the event was launched on social media by some students affiliated with the Qawmi Chhatra Oikya Parishad -- a coalition of students associated with Qawmi madrasa institutions and members of conservative religious groups.

Citing media reports and widely circulated social media posts, the human rights organisation said that the campaign included the “use of crossed-out film posters, calls to stop the screening, the dissemination of negative and inflammatory statements, and attempts to portray the cultural event as objectionable from a religious perspective”.

It noted that the incident created an atmosphere of fear and tension.

Amid the pressure, on the evening of May 29, just one day before the scheduled screening, the Brahmanbaria district administration announced its decision to “temporarily suspend” the event.

“Suspending a lawful, censorship-approved, and peaceful cultural event in response to organised fundamentalist pressure and inflammatory social media campaigns effectively amounts to surrendering cultural space to extremist forces,” the JMBF stated.

The rights body voiced concern, stating that the constitutional and legal right to screen a state-approved film could not be effectively guaranteed in practice.

It warned that the decision sends a “dangerous message” that organised online campaigns and fundamentalist pressure can be used to halt cultural activities.

JMBF’s founding President and prominent human rights lawyer, Shahanur Islam, said that the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government and the concerned authorities bear political and moral responsibility for the incident.

“The suspension of a lawful cultural event in the face of extremist pressure, instead of ensuring citizens’ constitutional right to organise and participate in such events, demonstrates the state’s failure to take a firm stand in defence of cultural freedom. If the government fails to effectively confront pressure from fundamentalist groups, there is a serious risk of further interference and attacks on art, culture, literature, cinema, and freedom of thought in the future,” he added.

--IANS

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