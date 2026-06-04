June 04, 2026 2:58 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree shares how her ‘Pehli Rasoi’ moment surprised her father-in-law after marriage

Bhagyashree shares how her ‘Pehli Rasoi’ moment surprised her father-in-law after marriage

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Bhagyashree has shared a nostalgic memory from her married life. She recalled her “Pehli Rasoi” moment and the unexpected reaction it received from her father-in-law.

During her appearance on the show ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar,’ the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress revealed how her special surprise meal did not exactly go as planned.

In a candid conversation with host Rajeev Khandelwal, Bhagyashree recalled she wanted to impress her family by preparing something unique for her first meal in the kitchen after marriage. She further shared that, in those days, Chinese cuisine was considered quite exotic.

“Jab yaha par mai aai, to jo bolte hai na peheli rasoi, to maine socha chalo mai kuch alag type ka khana inhe khilati hu, to mai uss zamane ki baat kar rahi hu jaha pe aaj kal jo korean aur italian, ye sab nahi tha uss time par, toh special cheez matlab chineese.”

The actress further revealed that Bhagyashree revealed that her father-in-law’s first reaction completely took her by surprise. “Maine kaha aaiye, mere father in law baithe khaana dekha, sabse pehele, beta papad kidhar hai.” Still laughing at the memory, she added, “Maine kaha lo kar lo baat, mai jo bhagi room mai, maine kaha Chinese khane mai papad chahiye. Maine kaha aaj ke baad mai kabhi nahi khaana banaungi.”

Recalling the moment, Rajeev Khandelwal also shared a similar experience from his own home and said, "Ye actual mai, mere papa ghar hote hai to, bolte hai beta ye to thik hai par khana kaha hai, matlab vahi proper dal, roti, sabzi, tadke wali accha chaunk laga ho, hing ka chaunk na laga ho.”

On a related note, “Tum Ho Naa Ghar Ki Superstar,” hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

ps/

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