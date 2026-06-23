'We just tried to build a partnership': Leah Paul on Ireland's recovery against Sri Lanka

Bristol, June 23 (IANS) Ireland batter Leah Paul said the team's priority after losing early wickets was to rebuild through partnerships, as she praised captain Gaby Lewis for leading the recovery against Sri Lanka in their Women's T20 World Cup clash at the County Ground on Tuesday.

Ireland posted 130/5 in their 20 overs after a difficult start, with skipper Lewis producing a crucial 59-run knock. Paul played an important supporting role, scoring 20 off 27 balls in a 66-run partnership with her captain that helped steady the innings after Ireland were reduced to 30/3 during the powerplay.

Reflecting on the rescue act, Paul said the focus was simply on stabilising the innings and creating a platform for the middle and lower order.

"I think myself and Gaby just tried to build a partnership after those first few wickets and then hopefully set a platform up for some of our later batters," Paul said after the innings.

Ireland found themselves under pressure early after losing wickets in quick succession. Amy Hunter was run out in the opening over before Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell also departed cheaply, leaving Lewis and Paul with the task of rebuilding the innings.

The pair adopted a measured approach, rotating the strike effectively and refusing to take unnecessary risks against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack. Their partnership allowed Ireland to recover and eventually reach a competitive total.

Paul also spoke about her batting style and the effort she has put into developing innovative scoring options around the ground.

"I think it takes a lot of practice. Strength and power probably isn't my biggest skill set, so trying to be innovative and manipulate the field is something that I love to do," she said.

With Ireland setting Sri Lanka a target of 131 for victory, Paul stressed the importance of striking early with the ball if her side hopes to secure a historic World Cup victory.

"I think we need to take some early wickets like we have done in the past few games and then back our bowlers up in the field," she said.

Despite Ireland's challenging campaign so far, Paul said the squad has enjoyed competing on the global stage, while admitting there was disappointment over narrow defeats earlier in the tournament.

"It's been great. We've been disappointed with our last two games, not quite getting over the line against New Zealand, but we're hoping to chase that win today," she added.

Ireland will now look to their bowlers to defend the 130-run total and secure an important victory against Sri Lanka in Bristol.

--IANS

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