'We have to wait until tomorrow': Arsenal boss Arteta leaves Rice’s Champions League status uncertain

London, April 14 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued a cautious update on midfielder Declan Rice ahead of their decisive second-leg clash against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals to be played at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Rice emerged as a fresh injury concern after missing Tuesday’s open training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, casting doubt over his involvement in the crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium. The England player had only recently returned to action after withdrawing from international duty against Japan, featuring in the first leg in Lisbon and captaining the side in their surprising Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

Addressing the situation, Arteta remained non-committal about Rice’s availability, saying: “We have to wait until tomorrow morning to see how a few of the boys are and I will make the right decision with them.”

Rice’s absence from training adds to a growing list of concerns for Arsenal, with several key players unavailable. Bukayo Saka continues to be sidelined, having not featured since the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City. Captain Martin Odegaard is also struggling for fitness, while defensive options Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori remain out of group training.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal head into the second leg with a slender one-goal advantage from the first meeting in Portugal.

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 70 points in 32 matches, but their lead has narrowed significantly after the recent setback. Their 2-1 loss to Bournemouth allowed Manchester City, who are placed at second with 64 points, to close the gap, intensifying pressure in the final stretch of the season. With only a few matches left, every point—and every player—has become crucial.

Immediately after the Sporting clash, they travel to the Etihad Stadium for a potential title-deciding showdown against Manchester City. Dropping points there could dramatically shift momentum in the title race.

--IANS

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