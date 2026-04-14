April 14, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

Mamata Banerjee: An astute, unpredictable politician, enigma to many

Mamata Banerjee: An astute, unpredictable politician, enigma to many

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) In the run-up to the 2006 West Bengal Assembly election, it appeared that Mamata Banerjee would wrest power from the communists in the state, even if not with an overwhelming margin. But, she could not. Voter’s turnout was recorded at 84.52 per cent in 2006, the highest in the state and the Left citadel fortified itself, sweeping 233 of the 294 Assembly seats.

Mamata’s Trinamool Congress lost half of the 60 seats it had won earlier in 2001. But being someone not to say never again, she continued her tirade, and found her gambit in the Left Front government’s ambitious industrialisation plans – in Singur and Nandigram.

Meanwhile, she started moving away from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and started warming up to the Congress – the party she broke out of to build Trinamool Congress. In 1998, frustrated with Congress’s inability to challenge the Left, she founded the Trinamool Congress. Her new party became the spearhead of resistance, mobilising street protests and steadily eroding the Left’s dominance.

In 2011, she turned nemesis to a communist leader who was then the state’s poster boy of reform, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. The red bastion crumbled. Mamata’s protests linked use of land for agriculture over industrialisation, and touched an emotive chord that resonated with a state that is largely agrarian.

Will 2026 be a repeat – with different players – of the referendum exactly two decades ago, or that of 2011? That is a question to which there is no simple answer till the mandate comes out on May 4.

Mamata’s systematic and sustained campaign of 2006-2007 is said to have led to bigger industries staying off West Bengal, though some small and medium enterprises did come. But that did not deter the new Chief Minister visibly as she continued to hold business meets and seek investment.

Meanwhile, Mamata evolved as a generous patron of sports and festivities, loosened government purse strings for “beneficial schemes” in health, for women and minorities, that helped strengthen her support base.

The first shock for the Trinamool government was perhaps the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when the BJP consolidated itself by winning 18 of the states 42 Parliamentary seats – an addition of 16 to its earlier kitty. It also bettered its vote share to its highest, almost doubling to a near 41 per cent to the Trinamool’s around 44 per cent that year.

And in the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP became the state’s principal Opposition with 77 of a total of 294 seats, even as once-ruling Left and the Congress found themselves unrepresented in the Vidhan Sabha. In that election, the BJP scored about 38 per cent vote share to the Trinamool’s 48.

In the subsequent Lok Sabha election of 2024, the BJP could win 12 seats and 39 per cent share of the mandate, as the Trinamool got 29 seats with 46 per cent votes. For the BJP, a division of minority votes in 2026 Assembly poll in a multi-directional contest partly holds the key. Among other issues are corruption charges against those in power and the law-and-order situation, and more, the recent revision of electoral rolls.

But Mamata is an astute politician. A strong person, yet exhibiting vulnerability; a leader in whom followers repose faith, look up as a person who cares. She remains unpredictable, an enigma to many. She has walked the political path with both the BJP as well as the Congress in her rise to power.

Of late, she has been choosing to contest alone, without alliances, which have brought favorable results – till now. She has consistently defied predictions, reinvented herself, and consolidated her position as West Bengal’s most dominant leader.

The journey started in the 1970s, when she famously climbed onto Jayaprakash Narayan’s car when he was in then-Calcutta in the buildup to the anti-Emergency movement. This act of defiance symbolised her style, later becoming her hallmark. She has fought with her head bandaged, and recently, campaigned with her foot in a cast.

--IANS

jb/uk

LATEST NEWS

Carlos Alcaraz advances in opener, Musetti and Alex de Minaur progress to the next round in the Barcelona Open, the ATP 500 event, in Barcelona on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz advances in opener, Musetti and De Minaur progress

Balendra Shah-led Nepal govt floats idea of 'Nepal First' foreign policy

Balendra Shah-led Nepal govt floats idea of 'Nepal First' foreign policy

AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to leave club at end of season

Premier League: Bournemouth boss Iraola to leave club at end of season

Siliguri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a massive public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Siliguri on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Bengal: PM Modi meets BJP booth workers, gives six recommendations on winning polls ​

Barbie Ferreira explains why she exited ‘Euphoria’

Barbie Ferreira explains why she exited ‘Euphoria’

Alexander Zverev digs deep to overcome Miomir Kecmanovic in decider to advance to the second round at the Munich Open clay court event on the ATP Tour in Munich on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP

Munich Open 2026: Zverev digs deep to overcome Kecmanovic in decider to advance

Mamata Banerjee: An astute, unpredictable politician, enigma to many

Mamata Banerjee: An astute, unpredictable politician, enigma to many

Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis guide Chennai Super Kings to 192/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Samson, Mhatre, and Brevis guide CSK to 192/5 against KKR

Pakistan using lethal force against civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report (File image)

Pakistan using lethal force against civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

For India to decide: US Ambassador Gor on New Delhi's potential role in resolving West Asia conflict

For India to decide: US Ambassador Gor on New Delhi's potential role in resolving West Asia conflict