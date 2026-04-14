April 14, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

Balendra Shah-led Nepal govt floats idea of 'Nepal First' foreign policy

Balendra Shah-led Nepal govt floats idea of 'Nepal First' foreign policy

Kathmandu, April 14 (IANS) Echoing a growing global trend of adopting "nation-first" foreign policies, the new Nepali government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Tuesday unveiled plans to pursue a "Nepal First" foreign policy.

"The concept of 'Nepal First, Nepalis First' will be placed at the centre of its diplomatic priorities," the government said in a draft of the National Commitment Paper circulated for feedback among the six political parties that secured national recognition following the March 5 elections.

Rastriya Swatantra Party, Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), Nepali Communist Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Shram Sanskriti Party emerged as parties with national recognition.

The draft National Commitment Paper was prepared as part of the 100-point governance reform agenda issued by the new Nepali government shortly after Balendra Shah was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 27.

According to the proposed plan, the Himalayan country will adopt a policy of maintaining "equal distance and equal proximity" with all countries, based on the belief that military alliances, arms races, and wars hinder global peace.

In practice, Nepal has a multifaceted relationship with India due to geography, culture and religion, both Hindu majority nations.

Nepal will also pursue a "balanced and dynamic diplomacy" aimed at transforming the evolving global geopolitical environment into opportunities for development, while placing the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests at the forefront.

The proposed National Commitment Paper also said that Nepal will strategically leverage the rise of neighbouring powers and shifting global dynamics to accelerate economic development, promote investment, and strengthen regional cooperation.

Under this approach, Nepal will maintain its traditional non-aligned policy while adopting a pragmatic, flexible, and results-oriented diplomacy.

The government has also proposed transforming Nepal from the traditional notion of a "buffer state" into a "vibrant bridge", again emphasising sovereignty and national interest.

Nepal sandwiched between two neighbouring giants -- India and China has long remained as a buffer states for two geopolitical rivals.

According to the Nepali government, the goal is to advance national interests through trilateral economic partnerships and regional connectivity, while firmly establishing Nepal on the global stage as an independent, neutral, and non-aligned nation.

Although the proposal does not explicitly name the countries involved in trilateral cooperation, it is generally understood to refer to Nepal, India, and China.

--IANS

int/scor/khz

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