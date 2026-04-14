Rahul Gandhi determined for ‘century of defeats’, says Bansuri Swaraj​

New Delhi/Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj strongly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while speaking to the media.​

She asserted that PM Modi never compromises on national interest or his core principles, in contrast to what she described as Rahul Gandhi’s “confused” approach to politics.​

“I would like to remind Rahul Gandhi that the voters — the true deities of this nation — have repeatedly delivered their mandate in recognition of Modi Ji’s tireless efforts, his visionary developmental policies, and the profound trust they place in the Modi government,” Bansuri Swaraj said.​

Highlighting the electoral record, she noted that in as many as 95 elections across the country, the Indian electorate has consistently rejected Rahul Gandhi’s divisive politics.​

“However, I feel that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party will not learn any lessons. They seem determined to complete a full ‘century’ of defeats,” she remarked with sarcasm.​

Bansuri Swaraj expressed regret over the language being used by the Leader of the Opposition. She said Rahul Gandhi's language is truly regrettable. ​

While PM Modi continues to speak on behalf of the entire nation and works day and night for its progress, Modi Ji remains fully dedicated to serving the country with unwavering commitment, she added.​

The BJP leader emphasised that PM Modi’s focus remains solely on nation-building and delivering results, undeterred by political criticism or opposition rhetoric.​

Her remarks come amid ongoing exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress, particularly after Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments questioning the Prime Minister’s stance on several issues.​

Bansuri Swaraj’s statement reinforces the BJP’s long-standing narrative that the people of India have repeatedly endorsed PM Modi’s leadership through successive electoral verdicts, while rejecting the Congress Party’s approach under Rahul Gandhi.​

She urged the opposition to reflect on these repeated rejections rather than persisting with what she called “divisive politics.”​

The daughter of late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj, is known for her sharp and articulate defence of the government.

Her latest comments are likely to intensify the political debate in the coming days as both sides prepare for future electoral and parliamentary battles.​

Through her remarks, Bansuri Swaraj sought to highlight the contrast between PM Modi’s development-oriented governance and what the BJP perceives as the Congress’s defeatist politics.​

--IANS

sktr/dan