‘The IPL changed everything’: Graeme Smith on revolution brought by franchise cricket

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Graeme Smith, the former South Africa captain, thinks that the growth of franchise cricket has significantly changed the global cricket scene. He notes that the Indian Premier League remains the standard for other leagues around the world.

Now serving as the SA20 commissioner, Smith has observed the sport's development firsthand, from the classic challenges of Test cricket to the booming commercial industry and worldwide popularity of T20 franchise leagues.

Smith reflected that the Indian Premier League served as the key driver of cricket’s contemporary development.

“The IPL changed everything. It showed how big franchise cricket could become commercially, in terms of fan engagement, and also in the quality of cricket being played. Every new league that has emerged since then has learned something from the IPL model,” Smith told Olympics.com.

Sinc starting in 2008, the IPL has become a worldwide force, shaping not just the game itself but also its marketing and consumption. As Smith notes, its influence reaches far beyond India, inspiring leagues in other countries to adopt comparable models. “Leagues around the world have taken inspiration from the IPL,” Smith said. “Whether it’s the structure, the player auction system, or the way the tournament connects with fans, it has become the template for modern franchise cricket.”

Smith observed that the swift growth of franchise tournaments is a natural development, fueled by rising broadcast audiences and higher private investments in cricket. Additionally, he discussed potential changes to the future cricket calendar to incorporate several premier leagues.

“It’s always difficult to predict exactly how things will unfold. But if you look at the direction cricket is heading, the game will probably settle with four or five tier-one leagues globally, each occupying its own window in the international calendar,” he observed.

Even within that framework, Smith asserted that the IPL would still lead the ecosystem, saying, “The IPL sits at the top of the pyramid. It attracts the best players in the world and generates enormous interest. Other leagues can thrive as well, but the calendar will have to be structured carefully so that these competitions complement each other.”

Looking ahead, Smith also floated the possibility of a global club competition featuring top franchise teams from different leagues. “You could easily see a Club World Cup-type tournament emerging. Imagine the champions of the IPL, SA20, Australia’s Big Bash, and other major leagues competing against each other,” he noted. “With private franchise ownership now involved across several leagues, the idea has real potential. There’s obviously a lot of work to do before something like that becomes reality, but the foundations are already there. Franchise cricket has created a completely new ecosystem,” he added.

Smith emphasised the importance of cricket's reintroduction to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028, viewing it as a pivotal milestone for the sport's worldwide expansion.

“For many years, the Olympics simply weren’t part of cricket’s world. Players grew up dreaming of World Cups or playing in the IPL, but not necessarily about Olympic medals,” Smith explained. “You look at athletes like Novak Djokovic and how emotional winning an Olympic gold medal was for him. Even in sports that already have huge tournaments, the Olympics still hold a very special place,” he said.

Cricket, absent since the Paris 1900 Olympics, will make a comeback in the T20 format for both men and women, representing a major move to broaden the sport’s audience in new markets. Smith asserts that the Olympic stage could motivate a fresh wave of cricketers. “For a young cricketer today, the chance to win an Olympic gold medal adds a completely new dimension to the game. It’s another dream for the next generation to chase,” he said.

Cricket's inclusion in LA 2028, with matches set between July 12 and 29 at a dedicated venue in Pomona near Los Angeles, showcases its expanding presence in international multi-sport events, building on recent appearances at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

--IANS

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