April 14, 2026 10:47 PM हिंदी

Premier League: Bournemouth boss Iraola to leave club at end of season

AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to leave club at end of season

Bournemouth, April 14 (IANS) Premier League club AFC Bournemouth has confirmed that head coach Andoni Iraola will leave the club at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, bringing an end to his successful three-year tenure on the south coast.

Since his appointment, the club has continued to compete in the Premier League, most notably delivering a record points total of 56 in 2024/25 and consequently achieving their joint-highest finish of ninth place, AFC Bournemouth said in a statement on Tuesday.

Iraola has played a pivotal role in establishing the club’s identity in the Premier League, earning widespread recognition for his progressive style of play and commitment to developing both emerging and established talent, the statement said.

Fitness Coach, Pablo de la Torre, will also leave the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Following the decision, Chairman Bill Foley on Tuesday spoke on the impact Iraola has had and the success that has been achieved together over the last three years:

“Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club over the past three seasons. He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch. We are incredibly thankful for his leadership and will always have great memories of our time working together, as well as the things we accomplished,” he said.

Tiago Pinto, the club’s Head of Football Operations, echoed the sentiments: “Andoni is someone I have a lot of admiration for, both as a head coach and as a person. His attention to detail, tactical intelligence, and ability to bring the best out of players are something we have seen every day. We’ve continued to watch the development of individuals under his coaching, both here at AFC Bournemouth and now in some of Europe’s top leagues too. We, of course, respect his decision and thank him for everything he has done for this football club over the last three years.”

Following the decision, Iraola also commented, placing on record his thanks to the club and memories of the past three seasons:

“It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as Bill, who have all made my time here so special. As for the fans, you have continued to show your fantastic support to the team and me, and for that, I will always be grateful. I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club.”

The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Andoni for his outstanding contribution and wishes him and his family the very best for the future.

--IANS

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