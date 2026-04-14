Munich Open 2026: Zverev digs deep to overcome Kecmanovic in decider to advance

Munich (Germany), April 14 (IANS) Alexander Zverev dug deep to hold off a fierce Miomir Kecmanovic comeback on Tuesday at the Munich Open, where he produced some late magic on his way to securing a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2) victory in the first round in Munich.

Competing as the top seed and defending champion at the clay ATP 500, Zverev kept his composure after Kecmanovic rallied from a set and break down to push the match into the decider. Placed at No. 3 spot in the ATP Rankings, Zverev raised his level impressively in the deciding-set tie-break, when he produced some of his best tennis of the match, including a stunning reaction tweener volley at 4/1 after Kecmanovic clipped the net with a backhand.

Zverev, who is chasing a record fourth Munich title this week, won 85 per cent (11/13) of points at the net against Kecmanovic, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. With his two-hour, 19-minute triumph, the German avenged his defeat to Kecmanovic in Acapulco in February.

Awaiting Zverev in the second round as he bids for his first ATP Tour crown of 2026 will be Gabriel Diallo. Zverev won the pair’s only previous ATP head-to-head meeting earlier this year at the Australian Open.

Joao Fonseca also tasted victory early on a chilly Bavarian Tuesday afternoon. The #NextGenATP star from Brazil marked his Munich debut with a 7-6(1), 6-3 win against Alejandro Tabilo. The 19-year-old Fonseca, a quarter-finalist in Monte-Carlo last week, will meet seventh seed Arthur Rinderknech for a quarter-final spot.

Third seed Alexander Bublik and eighth seed Tallon Griekspoor each fell to an early exit in Munich. Qualifier Alex Molcan eased past Bublik 6-4, 6-2 to book a second-round clash with Daniel Altmaier. Home favourite Altmaier defeated former World No. 3 Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov outlasted Griekspoor for a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 triumph. The Canadian lefty will play the winner of the final match on Tuesday’s schedule between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabian Marozsan.

Italian stars Flavio Cobolli and Luciano Darderi also advanced to the second round. Fourth seed Cobolli downed home #NextGenATP hope Diego Dedura 6-4, 7-5 to set a second-round encounter with Zizou Bergs, a 6-1, 6-4 winner against Marko Topo. Sixth seed Darderi overcame Zhang Zhizhen 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1 and will next play Vit Kopriva, who defeated Justin Engel 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

--IANS

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