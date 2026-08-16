Ananya Panday shares her battle with sudden breakouts: ‘A girl and her pimple patches’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday gave a relatable glimpse into her skincare woes as she shared a candid post about dealing with sudden breakouts.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress shared a picture of herself wearing pimple patches and kept the mood light with a playful caption. “Of breakouts all of a sudden, just a girl and her pimple patches against the world,” she wrote. In the candid selfie, Ananya Panday could be seen flaunting her natural glow while sporting pimple patches on her face. She kept her look minimal and makeup-free, embracing her natural appearance as she gave a glimpse of her sudden skin breakouts.

The post offered a more unfiltered side of the actress, who is often seen in glamorous appearances and red-carpet looks. By sharing her everyday skin concern, Ananya appeared to embrace the reality of dealing with occasional breakouts.

Ananya Panday recently made headlines after she visited the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her spiritual visit. In the images, the ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actress was seen offering prayers at the revered shrine and seeking blessings.

“Om Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev! (red heart, folded hands, trishul, and evil eye emoji) Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga,” she wrote in the caption.

On the professional front, Ananya has faced a challenging run at the box office, with her recent films “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” and “Chand Mera Dil” failing to make a strong impact.

Directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape, “Chand Mera Dil” is a romantic drama that also starred Lakshya. The film followed the story of two young individuals as they navigate love and relationships.

--IANS

ps/