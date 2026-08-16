1st Test: Day two’s play to commence at 2:35pm after rain subsides in Galle

Galle, Aug 16 (IANS) Relentless and stop-start rain since Sunday morning has finally relented to pave the way for play to commence on day two of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, with action now set to commence at 2:35pm at the Galle International Stadium here on Sunday.

Following a completely washed-out morning session and a delayed afternoon session, bright sunshine broke through the rain and clouds, allowing the ground staff to clear the covers and prepare the playing surface. Initially, the play was to resume at 2:15pm, before a late short spell of rain meant the start time became 2:35pm.

A tea break will be taken from 4pm to 4:20pm, with the final session scheduled to be played from 4:20pm to 5:45pm. Play can also be extended by an additional 30 minutes to maximize overs lost to weather disruptions.

Play was originally scheduled to begin 15 minutes ahead of time at 9:45 am local time to compensate for overs lost to inclement weather on day one. But now the rain has meant the officials are targeting to bowl 43 overs on day two.

Earlier on Saturday, India ended their 20-Test wait for a century from the crucial number three position when left-hander Devdutt Padikkal hit a stroke-filled, unbeaten 131 off 178 balls and take the visitors to a commanding 288/2 in 73 overs in the side’s landmark 600th Test match.

Padikkal found solid support in vice-captain KL Rahul, who despite going into his shell at times, compiled a fluent 77 before being forced to retire hurt due to forearm cramps. Yashasvi Jaiswal was run-out for 32 in a chaotic mix-up, while Indian skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16. Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 27 alongside Padikkal when stumps were called on day one.

Sri Lanka struggled to maintain consistent pressure despite the pitch offering occasional sharp turn for the spinners. With the second new ball just seven overs away, Sri Lanka will face an uphill battle to curtail India's control once play resumes in what is also Galle’s 50th Test match.

--IANS

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