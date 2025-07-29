July 29, 2025 9:01 PM हिंदी

‘We control Isak’s future to an extent’: Howe confirms no formal offers made for Swedish striker

‘We control Isak’s future to an extent’: Howe confirms no formal offers made for Swedish striker

Suwon, July 29 (IANS) Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe spoke on the potential exit of striker Alexander Isak and confirmed that there have been no offers for the Swedish striker. Newcastle United are currently touring South-East Asia as part of their pre-season preparations. After a 2-3 defeat against Arsenal, the Toons will face K-League XI at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in South Korea on Wednesday.

Isak was left out of Newcastle’s pre-season squad, citing a thigh injury; however, reports by ESPN suggest Isak has informed the club that he wishes to leave, and Liverpool, PSG, and Al-Hilal are the three clubs interested. Newcastle is said not to be interested in letting him go.

Howe confirmed that sentiment by saying to an extent, the club controls what the future may hold for the 25-year-old.

"He is still our player. He's contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control. We have not received a formal offer for Alex from any club,” said Howe in the pre-game conference.

Isak played a huge role in Newcastle’s solid season, with 27 goals across 42 games in all competitions, and secured UEFA Champions League (UCL) football for next season, while also ending the team’s trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup.

Amid rumours that Newcastle forward Isak hopes to leave the club during the summer transfer window, Howe has admitted that things are going on behind the scenes regarding the Swedish striker, but is confident that he will stay at the club.

"Of course, things are going on behind the scenes. Conversations will remain private. We'd love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. We're in a strong position financially, and we're determined to be successful,” Howe previously confirmed.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

‘Tears for terrorists, silence for victims’: PM Modi hits out at Congress’s ‘appeasement’ politics

‘Tears for terrorists, silence for victims’: PM Modi hits out at Congress’s ‘appeasement’ politics

UP: Anti-encroachment drive continues, ‘illegal' mazar in Shravasti razed

UP: Anti-encroachment drive continues, ‘illegal' mazar in Shravasti razed

Global fitness race HYROX gains momentum in India with record Delhi turnout (Credit: PUMA)

Global fitness race HYROX gains momentum in India with record Delhi turnout

Elli AvrRam spills the beans on her relationship status: 'No hurry to settle down'

Elli AvrRam spills the beans on her relationship status: 'No hurry to settle down'

Rights group accuses Pakistani authorities of escalating efforts to isolate, intimidate Baloch people during protest

Rights group accuses Pakistan of intimidating Balochis during protest

Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Association of Bihar, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Gujarat, and Kerala Hockey win on Day 2 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship in Chennai. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr men's hockey nationals: J&K, Bihar, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Kerala win on Day 2

‘Earlier they asked for proofs, now they’re asking why we stopped Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi slams Congress

‘Earlier they asked for proofs, now they’re asking why we stopped Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi slams Congress

No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi

No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi

No change in tax rates under Income Tax Bill 2025: IT Department

No change in tax rates under Income Tax Bill 2025: IT Department

Appreciation mail from UK fan leaves actress Mahima Nambiar overwhelmed

Appreciation mail from fan in UK leaves actress Mahima Nambiar overwhelmed