John McGinn back in contention as Aston Villa prepares for Manchester United clash

Birmingham, March 12 (IANS) Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has confirmed that club captain John McGinn could return to the matchday squad for their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday after recovering from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for several weeks.

McGinn suffered the injury during Villa’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Everton in January. Before that setback, the Scottish midfielder had been an ever-present figure in Villa’s Premier League campaign this season, featuring in every league match and playing a crucial role in the team’s midfield.

Speaking ahead of Villa’s UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg encounter against Lille OSC, Emery confirmed that McGinn has returned to full training and travelled with the squad to France, raising hopes of an imminent comeback.

“He’s here with the team in Lille. Every player is important for us,” Emery said. “But of course, as our captain, he adds something extra both on and off the pitch. We are very happy he is back with the squad and training again.”

The Spanish tactician emphasised that the club will carefully manage McGinn’s return to ensure he regains his match rhythm without risking further injury. However, Emery did not rule out the possibility of the midfielder featuring in the upcoming fixtures.

"We want him to recover his rhythm as soon as possible. He is available, and he can play, maybe from the beginning or maybe later in the match," he added.

McGinn’s return would come as a significant boost for Villa, who have struggled for consistency during his absence. Since the captain picked up his injury, Aston Villa have managed to win only two Premier League matches, highlighting the influence the midfielder has on the team’s overall balance and leadership.

Aston Villa currently face a challenging period in their schedule with crucial matches in both the Premier League and the Europa League. With the return of their captain potentially on the horizon, Emery will hope McGinn’s presence can help stabilise the team’s performances and provide the spark needed as they prepare for the demanding away trip to Manchester United this weekend.

--IANS

sds/