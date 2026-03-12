IPL 2026: Challenging for Patidar to win back-to-back titles as expectations will be high, says Kumble

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble said Rajat Patidar will face a stern test in leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to successive Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, saying that the expectations will be on a high after last season’s breakthrough triumph.

Patidar took over from Faf du Plessis as RCB’s captain ahead of the 2025 season and led the side to their first-ever trophy win in Ahmedabad. With RCB set to open their IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, eyes will be on whether the side will be able to win successive titles, something which Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have done before.

"It's not going to be easy for Rajat Patidar's RCB to win back-to-back titles. Only CSK and MI have managed to win trophies on a continuous basis before. But I think Rajat Patidar has done well as captain in his first season.

“When he was announced as skipper, many of us were surprised because everyone expected Virat to handle the duties again. But the team management decided to go with Patidar and it paid off. He only had experience of captaining Madhya Pradesh and did well in domestic cricket.

“He was identified as the skipper and with the experience he had, he led really well. In terms of using the resources in the bowling lineup, he did a good job. RCB put together a strong bowling unit and their spinners came to the party. That was the difference. Now it will be challenging because expectations will be high. But he looks very composed and calm under pressure. That is his USP. That should work for him. I am sure,” Kumble said on JioStar

On Venkatesh Iyer’s chances of breaking into the playing eleven, especially with RCB having a settled look in their batting line-up, Kumble felt he may not be a first-choice player in the initial matches.

“I don't think Venkatesh Iyer will be part of the playing XI at the start. You would want the same starting eleven that helped you lift the trophy after 18 years. Devdutt Padikkal should play in the eleven. He missed the last few important games due to injury, but he is in outstanding form with the bat. He will take that impact player role when RCB bowl first.

“Suyash Sharma will be the bowling impact player when RCB bat first. That is how they structured their line-up last season. Unless they look to go with an extra batter who can bowl at the start of the season, depending on how everyone is hitting in the nets and practice matches.

“Otherwise, I don't see Iyer in the starting line-up. But he is a wonderful guy to have in the squad. Any time you need an experienced batter, he is there. He is a left-hander too and can switch with Padikkal if the need arises at any point in the new season,” he elaborated.

Kumble also said that RCB’s overseas balance still remains very strong. “Romario Shepherd and Tim David will start together in the playing XI. It is a must for RCB to have both of them playing at the same time. Both can finish games really well with the bat.

“There will be a lot of talk about how Jacob Bethell fits into the eleven, but Phil Salt will definitely start. If Hazlewood is fit, he definitely starts. The two remaining overseas spots will be taken by Tim David and Romario Shepherd. That makes RCB really strong.

“It makes their batting line-up very long and gives them an extra bowling option in Shepherd. The real problem for RCB this season is the availability of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. How fit they are and how well Hazlewood comes back from injury will be key. If they are fit and fine, there is no problem. But I will be keeping a close eye on their bowling line-up. Batting, I am not worried about at all,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/