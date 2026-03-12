Ill-informed comments best avoided’: India rejects claims about delay in signing condolence book at Iranian Embassy

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) India on Thursday categorically rejected claims that it took five days to sign the condolence book for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, terming such statements as “ill-informed”.

Addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal mentioned that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book on the first day of the opening of the book and urged commentators to update themselves on important matters before making remarks in public.

“Let me clarify the issue for you and for everybody here. As you are aware, Foreign Secretary signed the condolence book at the Iranian embassy on behalf of the Government of India. He did so on 5th March itself, which was the first day of the opening of the book. It would do well for commentators to first update themselves on important matters before they choose to speak in public. Such ill-informed comments are best avoided.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of the Government of India, signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on March 5 and offered condolences on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Misri met Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali and offered condolences over the demise of Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed in an epochal attack by the US and Israel on February 28, marking an inflexion point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule.

Across Iran, days of national mourning began immediately, accompanied by public declarations of continued resistance and unity in the face of what the government called an act of aggression.

In response to the profound loss felt by the Iranian people and supporters worldwide, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi had invited members of the Indian public, members of the diplomatic community, and anyone wishing to express sympathy to visit the premises and sign the condolence book. The condolence book remained open for three days - March 5, March 6 and March 9.

On March 11, the Iranian Embassy in India expressed gratitude to the people of India, government officials, political parties, religious leaders, scholars, academics, and members of the media who visited the Embassy to sign the condolence book and expressed their sympathies with the people of Iran.

The Embassy shared a video on X which showed several leaders, officials and people visiting the Embassy to offer condolences on Khamenei’s death.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the great people of India, government officials, political parties, religious leaders, scholars, academics, and members of the media who visited the Embassy to sign the condolence book opened on the occasion of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, and expressed their sympathy with the people of Iran. Their valued presence and heartfelt expressions of solidarity are deeply appreciated," the Embassy posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as