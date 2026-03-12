India examining diesel supply requests from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives: MEA

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Emphasising India’s role as a major exporter of refined petroleum products, particularly to neighbouring countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Indian government has received a request from Bangladesh for diesel supply, which is currently under review.

“India is a major exporter of refined petroleum products, especially to our neighbourhood. We have received a request from the government of Bangladesh for the supply of diesel, which is being examined. Given our people-centric and development-oriented approach to relations with Bangladesh, we have been supplying diesel from the Numaligarh refinery since 2007 through various modes, which include waterways, rail and later through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

“A sale purchase agreement was signed in October 2017 between Numaligarh Refinery and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation for the supply of high-speed diesel on mutually agreed terms. It bears mention that while diesel exports to Bangladesh have largely continued since 2017, India's refining capacity, our own requirements and diesel availability will be factored in while taking decisions,” he added.

Jaiswal stressed that the Indian government has also received similar requests from several other countries, including Sri Lanka and the Maldives, which are being examined, considering India's domestic energy requirements and availability.

According to a recent report in Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, as the conflict in West Asia keeps global energy markets on edge, Bangladesh is beginning to experience its repercussions.

Last week, it said, fuel stations in Dhaka, Chattogram, and elsewhere were crowded by motorists rushing to purchase fuel amid fears of shortages.

“Long queues formed at many stations, with drivers waiting for hours to fill their tanks. The country relies heavily on imported energy, particularly fuel oils and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has raised concerns about potential disruptions to supplies for transport, industry, and households,” The Daily Star editorial stated.

“Around one-fifth of our crude oil imports pass through this vital route. Although most refined petroleum products are sourced from other Asian suppliers, uncertainty in global energy flows has increased consumer anxiety,” it added.

--IANS

scor/as