Energy security needs, safety of diaspora utmost important: India on co-sponsoring GCC-led resolution at UNSC

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that India has co-sponsored the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-led resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) considering the welfare and well-being of large Indian diaspora in the GCC countries.

Addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has issued several statements on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and underlined the need for prioritising the safety of all people.

“Yes, we have co-sponsored the GCC-led resolution at the UN Security Council. We have 135 countries who have co-sponsored this particular resolution. The resolution reflects several of our positions, as you know, that we have a large diaspora in the GCC countries and their well-being and welfare is of utmost importance. The Gulf is also very important for our energy security needs,” said Jaiswal.

“... We have issued statements dated 28th February on 3rd March and thereafter, External Affairs Minister also made a suo moto statement in the parliament where he has dealt with all issues... We have issued several statements on the ongoing conflict. We have underlined the need for prioritising the safety of all civilians. We regret the precious lives lost and express our grief in that regard,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, welcomed the UNSC resolution condemning the "treacherous Iranian military operations" against the GCC States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

"The adoption of the resolution by 136 states demonstrates the international community’s full conviction regarding the gross violation posed by Iranian aggressions against the sovereignty of the GCC member states and Jordan, affirming their legal right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which guarantees the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence in the event of aggression, to take all measures necessary to preserve sovereignty, security, and stability," stated Albudaiwi.

He emphasised that this international condemnation, achieved through unprecedented international consensus, serves as blatant evidence of Iran’s violation of international laws, norms, and UN charters by targetting civilians, civilian objects, and infrastructure across the Council states and Jordan.

The GCC Secretary General further explained that the Security Council resolution underlined its strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of all GCC states and Jordan. The resolution also highlighted the strategic importance of the Gulf region to international peace and security and its vital role in global economic stability, while reaffirming the right of navigation for vessels traveling to and from the ports and facilities of coastal states that are not parties to the hostilities.

Bahrain's Permanent Representative Jamal Fares Alrowaiei said that the GCC countries have collectively intercepted more than 954 Iranian missiles, 2,500 drones, and 17 aircraft, while announcing a move to seek a Security Council condemnation of Tehran.

He said that the attacks on the six-member GCC are "disturbing trade and maritime routes, having an impact on regional and international economy, affecting everyone."

The Iranian attacks were targetting "residential buildings and areas, food distribution facilities, airport, ports, energy installation and critical civilian infrastructure", he said, speaking to reporters alongside other GCC diplomats outside the Council chambers on Wednesday (local time).

