Explained: Key factors behind India’s rapid economic growth

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) India has emerged as one of the most dynamic economic success stories of the 21st century, transforming from a developing nation into one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, a report has said.

Over the past two decades, strong economic expansion, rapid digitalisation and growing global influence have helped the country play an increasingly important role in shaping the global economy, a report by News.AZ.

According to international financial institutions and economic analysts cited by the report, India has consistently recorded higher economic growth rates than most major economies in recent years.

While several advanced economies have struggled with slow growth after global crises and geopolitical tensions, India has managed to maintain strong momentum.

Economists said this growth has been supported by rising domestic demand, technological innovation and structural economic reforms.

When economists describe India as the fastest-growing major economy, they usually refer to its gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate, which measures how quickly a country’s overall economic output is increasing.

In recent years, India’s GDP growth has often remained above six percent, outperforming many large economies such as the United States, the European Union and Japan, the report stated.

Economic liberalisation allowed businesses to operate more freely and helped attract international investors.

Foreign companies began investing in India, bringing capital, technology and expertise, the report stated.

Increased competition also encouraged innovation and productivity across industries, supporting long-term economic expansion.

The technology sector has played a particularly important role in India’s economic rise. Since the late 1990s, India has developed into a global hub for software development and information technology services.

India’s demographic structure has also contributed to its growth. The country has one of the largest and youngest populations globally, providing a vast workforce that supports both manufacturing and service industries.

Domestic consumption has become another major pillar of India’s economy. The country’s growing middle class is driving demand for products such as automobiles, electronics, healthcare and housing.

Infrastructure development has further strengthened India’s economic capacity. Over the past decade, the government has invested heavily in highways, railways, airports and ports to improve connectivity and logistics.

India has also witnessed a major digital transformation. Government initiatives have expanded digital identification systems and mobile payment platforms, while affordable smartphones and internet services have brought hundreds of millions of people online.

Foreign investment has also played a key role in India’s growth story. Global companies see the country as a large consumer market with significant long-term potential.

Manufacturing has also started gaining momentum in recent years. Government initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic production have encouraged companies to build factories in India.

Entrepreneurship is another major driver of India’s economic transformation. The country now hosts one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world, with thousands of new companies emerging every year in areas such as financial technology, healthcare technology and artificial intelligence.

Education and skill development have also played an important role in supporting economic growth, as per the report.

