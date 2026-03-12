World-class para athletes, but empty stands: the visibility challenge in Indian para sport

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) At the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, the cheers may have been few, but the effort on the field was anything but subdued.

The three-day international para athletics meet began on March 11 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will continue until March 13, bringing together around 257 athletes from eight nations: India, Russia, Nepal, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Egypt.

While the stands were largely occupied by coaches, teammates and family members, the athletes ensured the competition itself remained spirited and fiercely contested.

For many participants, the meet represents more than just another competition. The Grand Prix offers 74 international classification slots across multiple categories, a crucial step for athletes aiming to compete on the global stage.

India has fielded the largest contingent with around 219 athletes, reflecting the growing depth of the country’s para athletics programme. The host nation also arrived with confidence after topping the medals table in the previous edition in 2025, where the athletes collected 134 medals: 45 gold, 40 silver and 49 bronze.

The opening day offered a glimpse of that strength, with Indian athletes dominating several events and registering multiple podium finishes across track and field disciplines. Host athletes secured a number of gold medals in events such as high jump, discus throw and middle-distance races, including several podium sweeps that underlined India’s depth in para athletics. International competitors also made their mark, with athletes from Russia and Serbia among those claiming top finishes in select events.

Though the stadium atmosphere remained relatively quiet, the competition itself carried the energy of an international meet. Coaches and support staff cheered from the sidelines, offering instructions from the infield, creating a supportive environment that transcended national lines.

The spotlight is expected to intensify on the second day, when some of India’s biggest para athletics stars take centre stage. Sumit Antil, the Paris Paralympics gold medallist and the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships gold medalist, will compete in the javelin throw, while Praveen Kumar is set to feature in the long jump.

Their presence adds further anticipation to a competition that continues to underline India’s growing stature in para athletics, where, even in the absence of packed stands, the performances and the athletes’ fight remain the centre of attention.

