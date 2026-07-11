‘We are natural partners, made for each other’: PM Modi on India-New Zealand ties during talks with PM Luxon

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Auckland, with the two leaders agreeing to elevate India-New Zealand ties to a Strategic Partnership. Describing the two countries as "natural partners" that are "made for each other", PM Modi said the historic visit would give new momentum to bilateral ties.

The meeting marked a significant milestone as PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit New Zealand on an official visit in 40 years.

During the talks, PM Modi thanked Luxon for personally receiving him at the airport on Friday evening, describing it as a special gesture that reflected the warmth of the relationship between the two countries.

“Last night, your coming to the airport to receive me was a very special gesture, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for that. Your ministers were with me throughout, and I truly appreciate it.”

“For me, it is a matter of great happiness that after 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to New Zealand. By organising these events in your economic capital, you have created a new momentum and given fresh strength to India-New Zealand ties. I am thankful to you,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said the overwhelming affection shown by people in New Zealand, especially the Indian community, made the visit deeply memorable.

“Coming here and witnessing the love that the people of New Zealand have for India can make anyone emotional. It is truly heart-touching. This is one of the historic moments in our relationship, which will give new momentum and new energy to our friendship and bilateral ties,” he said.

Referring to Luxon’s visit to India, PM Modi noted the rapid progress made on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“When you visited India, we initiated discussions on the Free Trade Agreement, and in a very short span of time, you have brought the FTA process onto the ground. This reflects our shared commitment to strengthening economic cooperation,” he said.

PM Modi also recalled that Luxon had visited India during last year's Holi festival.

“Last year, you visited India during Holi, and your visit filled our relationship with new colours, because Holi colours have their own significance of friendship, harmony and togetherness,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister welcomed the decision to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership.

“I am delighted that we are going to take our relationship forward through a Strategic Partnership. This milestone will motivate us to move ahead with greater energy, confidence and determination,” he said.

Highlighting the shared values of the two democracies, PM Modi said India and New Zealand are natural partners.

“Our democratic values and shared beliefs make us natural partners. It is as if we are made for each other. As two maritime nations, we can contribute to giving the Indo-Pacific greater strength, and our partnership can inject new energy into efforts aimed at global peace,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the future of bilateral relations, PM Modi said his visit would further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

“I believe this visit will give greater strength to our relationship. We will enhance our contribution to global peace and security, and together we will work as catalytic agents in favour of peace. Through peace, we can move forward towards the betterment of the world,” he added.

Following the talks in Auckland, the two leaders also witnessed the exchange of several key MoUs aimed at expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in New Zealand on Friday, on the final leg of his three-nation visit.

--IANS

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