‘We are all Team India first’: Suryakumar urges cricketers to promote other sports

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) India T20I star Suryakumar Yadav has urged cricketers to use their influence to promote other sporting disciplines, stressing that the country’s athletes across sports are part of the same national sporting ecosystem.

Speaking to IANS on National Sports Day, Suryakumar said the day is a reminder of the values that sport teaches and of the responsibility that comes with representing India.

“I feel National Sports Day is all about what sport teaches you. From a cricketing point of view, wearing that Indian jersey means a lot. We are not just representing 11 players or the 15 in the squad; we represent around 1.4 billion dreams as well,” Suryakumar told IANS.

The former India captain added that every appearance in the national jersey carries the hopes and aspirations of the whole country.

“This day reminds me that every time we step onto the field, we carry the spirit of our entire country,” he said.

Suryakumar also acknowledged cricket’s overwhelming popularity in India but said its dominance carries a responsibility to shine a spotlight on athletes from other sports.

“Absolutely. I say this with a lot of gratitude that cricket definitely dominates the sporting conversation in India. But at the same time, cricket has given us everything because India has given cricket so much love,” he said.

Pointing to the growing achievements of Indian athletes across disciplines, Suryakumar said that even a small gesture from a high-profile cricketer can help draw attention to other sports.

“Today, when I see athletes from different sports and disciplines making India proud just as cricketers do, I feel we definitely have a responsibility. Whether it is posting about another sport on social media or simply putting up an Instagram story, it can bring a lot of eyeballs to another sport,” he said.

The 35-year-old urged his fellow cricketers to actively support athletes from other disciplines, emphasising that sporting success ultimately serves the same national cause.

“We should definitely do it because, at the end of the day, we are all Team India first,” Suryakumar said.

--IANS

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