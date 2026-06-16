Water turns toxic in Dharam Talab in Rajasthan's Bhilwara village, local admin alerts villagers prohibiting its use

Jaipur, June 17 (IANS) For generations, the Dharam Talab, also known locally as the Ghat pond, has been at the heart of life in Jaswantpura village in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. It has sustained livestock, supported agricultural activity, and served as a site of faith where villagers gather every Diwali for the traditional Ghat Pujan ritual.

Today, however, the once-revered waterbody stands cordoned off, guarded by villagers and surrounded by warning signs after authorities declared its water toxic and unfit for use.

The crisis came to light when villagers began noticing large numbers of dead fish floating in the pond. Soon, reports emerged of livestock and birds dying after coming into contact with the water, triggering alarm across the village in Banera tehsil, about 35 km from Bhilwara.

What was initially dismissed by some as an isolated incident quickly escalated into a public health concern.

Following complaints from residents, authorities collected water samples and sent them for testing.

Preliminary findings from the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and subsequent analysis by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) confirmed villagers' worst fears, the water was contaminated, unsafe for consumption, and toxic.

"The water quality has deteriorated significantly," said Banera Sub-Divisional Magistrate Babulal Verma, adding that restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure.

The administration has prohibited the use of pond water for any purpose and declared a one-kilometre radius around the waterbody a restricted zone under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Public announcements are being made throughout the village, while warning boards caution residents and visitors against approaching the pond.

Authorities have also shut down a nearby handpump, the village's only safe drinking water source, amid concerns that contamination may have spread to surrounding groundwater.

Additional testing is underway to determine the extent of the pollution.

For residents, the crisis is not merely environmental; it is deeply personal.

"This pond is the lifeline of our village," said local residents, expressing concern over the impact on livestock, farming activities and daily life.

Many villagers suspect chemically contaminated discharge from a nearby industrial unit may have entered the pond, poisoning the water. They claim concerns about pollution had been raised in the past, but little action was taken.

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board has launched an investigation into the source of contamination, though officials have not yet confirmed the cause.

Environmentalist Babulal Jajoo criticised the administration's response, saying that action came only after visible signs of ecological damage had already occurred.

"When fish die, it becomes visible. But in such situations, many other aquatic and terrestrial species may die silently," he said, calling for a high-level inquiry and strict action against those found responsible.

The environmental crisis has also prompted a public health response.

Health teams comprising Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers have been deployed across the village to conduct door-to-door surveys.

Residents are being screened for symptoms of waterborne illnesses, while awareness campaigns are being carried out to discourage the use of contaminated water.

As a preventive measure, health workers are distributing ORS packets, zinc tablets and chlorine tablets to households.

According to officials, no cases of illness linked to the contaminated water have been reported so far.

Groups of residents are taking turns monitoring the pond to ensure that neither people nor animals enter the restricted area.

Locals said the administration was alerted after the deaths of animals, birds and fish.

Subsequent testing confirmed contamination, leading authorities to ban the use of the water.

As investigators work to determine what poisoned the pond, uncertainty continues to loom over Jaswantpura.

For now, residents are relying on alternative water sources and waiting for answers about how a waterbody central to their livelihoods, traditions and identity became a symbol of environmental distress.

Until detailed reports are received and the water is declared safe, authorities have urged residents to strictly follow restrictions and avoid any contact with the pond.

For a village whose history and culture are closely tied to the Ghat pond, the hope is that the waterbody can one day return to being a source of life rather than a source of fear.

--IANS

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