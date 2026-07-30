July 30, 2026 3:15 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Sreeshankar leaps to silver in men’s long jump, wins India’s latest athletics medal

CWG 2026: Sreeshankar leaps to silver in men’s long jump, wins India’s fifth medal in athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) India’s Murali Sreeshankar delivered another memorable performance on the Commonwealth Games stage, clinching the silver medal in the men’s long jump with a best effort of 8.09m in a high-quality final on Wednesday night.

Sreeshankar, who hails from Pallakad in Kerala and is coached by his father S. Murali, produced his best jump in the second round, recording 8.09m after opening with 8.03m. Despite two foul attempts later in the competition, the Indian athlete remained in medal contention throughout and held on to second place. He ended his campaign with 7.94m and 7.97m in his last two jumps.

The 27-year-old Sreeshankar had won a silver medal in the Birmingham edition in 2022 with a jump of 8.08 metres and became the first male long jumper from India to win a silver medal at the Games.

The medal took India's tally to 13 with two gold, eight silver and three bronze medals. In athletics and para-athletics, India have so far won five medals -- one gold, three silver and one bronze.

Jamaica’s 2019 World Champion Tajay Gayle secured the gold medal with a winning leap of 8.15m, while Scotland’s Stephen Mackenzie claimed bronze with 8.08m, finishing just one centimetre behind Sreeshankar in a thrilling contest.

India also had another finalist in the event, with Lokesh Sathyanathan finishing fifth after registering a best jump of 7.97m, adding to India’s strong showing in the discipline.

The final witnessed intense competition, with four athletes crossing the eight-metre mark. Sreeshankar’s 8.09m ultimately proved enough to secure India’s latest athletics medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The silver further strengthens India’s athletics campaign and adds another significant achievement to Sreeshankar’s impressive international resume, as he once again showcased his consistency on the big stage.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

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