Leslee Lewis shares fond memories of working with Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Music composer Leslee Lewis has shared his fondest memories of working with the late singing legend Asha Bhosle.

The two worked together on many songs including the 90s chartbuster ‘Raat Shabnami’. The composer spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and said that the late singer gave a lot of importance to mindspace and mood in order to create high quality art.

He told IANS, “Every memory is fond whether it was her birthday, which we cut her cake in the studio and to work with a legend at that level, we are nobody in that sense. But we don't go there and say, ‘We want to learn’. She would tell me, ‘Leslie is not in the mood today. I will sing tomorrow’. I said, ‘But the studio is booked’. She would then say, ‘No, I’m not in the mood to sing today’. When I’m in the mood, I will sing”.

“That's the actual magic of her. So I think you learn so many things. So with her, they were all special moments. And she really gave me a kind of platform as an independent producer. During one of the award ceremonies, she came up on the stage. She won the award. She said, ‘Wait a minute, where is Leslie? Call him on the stage. This won't happen without him’. That is huge. For a young artiste, that was very encouraging”, he added.

Earlier, during his official visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the vinyl edition of ‘Colonial Cousins’ album by Leslee Lewis and Hariharan.

PM Modi also gifted an Indian Premium Coffee Box, highlighting the diversity of coffee cultivated across the country's leading coffee-growing regions. It includes carefully chosen varieties with distinctive flavour profiles shaped by variations in geography, altitude and processing techniques, such as washed, natural and honey methods.

--IANS

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